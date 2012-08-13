Jeypore farmers seek immediate relief

Express News Service By

With the recent flash floods damaging crops in over 10,000 hectares (ha) in Jeypore, farmers have sought immediate relief from the government.

The Revenue Department and district administration officials are yet to assess the actual damage.

Due to floods in the Indravati and the Johra rivers, thousands of acres of crop land was water-logged in Jeypore sub-division.

Farmers had cultivated paddy during June in Jeypore, Borrigumma and Kotpad blocks and by July second week, the crops were well grown. However, heavy rains in the first week of August resulted in water-logging and subsequent damage.

Communication system too is yet to be restored in the flood-affected Murtahandi, Sadaranga, Giral, Guali, Gumunda, Damanahandi, Chandili and Chatrala panchayats of Kotpad block.

Pani panchayat leaders of Upper Kolab ayacut areas have appealed to the Revenue Department to assess the crop damage and provide relief to farmers.

School and Mass Education Minister Rabi Narayan Nanda on Saturday visited some of the affected areas of the three blocks and asked officials concerned to expedite relief measures.