Home States Odisha

Free bicycle scheme deflated here

Published: 14th August 2012 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2012 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Schoolgirls riding bicycles on rural roads of tribal-dominated Nabarangpur  has become a common sight.

The free bicycle scheme of the State Government, which was earlier confined to ST/SC girls, now covers all Class X students including boys belonging to BPL families. Low on women literacy, the step heralded a positive change in the district.

However, the gaps in the scheme are allegedly being exploited by the beneficiaries and other parties involved. The Government is providing ` 2,600 for purchasing a bicycle and it is being given in cheque.

Sources said some parents are allegedly submitting false bills against the money withdrawn making a mockery of the scheme.

Implementation of the scheme is fraught with other problems, including opening of a bank account. Despite a directive to banks to open a zero balance account, it’s alleged that beneficiaries are forced to keep a minimum balance.

If this was not enough, the parents have also complained about being forced to shell out ` 100 to school authorities for opening an account.  

Usha Padhee, Secretary, School and Mass Education, said the beneficiaries need not  pay a single pie to anybody for the bicycle. Padhee, who was earlier Collector of the district, added that the bank had to pay the full cheque amount.

She asserted that steps would be taken to ensure proper implementation of the scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp