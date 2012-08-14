The number of science and commerce seats in ST & SC Development Department-run higher secondary schools will be increased from the next academic session.

There are eight such schools being managed by the department in KBK districts of Balangir, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi, Sonepur and Malkangiri which have been upgraded under the Revised Long Term Action Plan (RLTAP). The students’ strength in these eight schools for the current academic year is 1,655. While the reservation percentage for SCs is 90 per cent (pc) in these schools, it is 10 pc for STs.

A decision in this regard was taken earlier this month in the wake of huge demand for science and commerce courses at Plus II level among the tribal students of the State.

It has been decided that while the number of science seats in these schools will be increased from 64 to 128, the commerce seats will also be raised from 48 to 96.

Accordingly, the District Collectors of the eight districts have been directed by the department for the creation of additional infrastructure like classrooms, laboratories, library and hostel facilities.

Director of the ST & SC Development Department, S K Popli, said there has been a drastic change in demand for science and commerce subjects in the last few years. “Till some years back tribal students chose to pursue their higher education in Arts, but the situation is different now.

More and more students are applying for commerce and science subjects at Plus II level and are doing well in the examinations too,” he said.

In the last Plus II exam, of the 26,898 SC students who wrote the exam, 17,901 passed (a majority being science and commerce students) with 1,403 candidates securing first division. Similarly, of the 27,021 tribal students, 18,182 passed and 854 secured first division.

“We have asked the district collectors to furnish details on the need of additional infrastructure to accommodate 128 students in science and 96 in commerce, to the department at the earliest so that these higher secondary schools run in full strength from the next academic year,” added the Director.

Besides these eight schools, there are 13 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the State providing higher secondary education to ST students. As many as 5,214 students are currently enrolled into these schools which are being looked after by the Odisha Model Tribal Education Society (OMTES), a registered society supported by the ST & SC Development Department.

Sources said this year 14 high schools will be upgraded to higher secondary schools.