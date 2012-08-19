The Central Government has initiated steps for shifting the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Burla, despite repeated requests from leaders across party lines.

As per an official letter from CIFT Director, Kochi, received by officials of CIFT, Burla, on Thursday, all the eight employees of the organisation have been relieved and asked to report at Kochi.

Two among them have been given a month’s time for shifting of the facilities. CIFT was established in 1963 at Burla for developing harvesting techniques for reservoir fisheries in the country. The main objective of the centre was development of fishing gear and methods for harvesting fishery resources of different reservoirs, to conduct research 0n various problems of post-harvest technology and product development of fresh water fisheries.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) wanted to shift the institute in 1997 but the Orissa High Court stayed the move in 1999. However, with the end of the stay order on April 10, 2007, the authorities mooted fresh move for shifting of the Burla CIFT centre.

During their visit to Sambalpur, general secretary of All India Congress Committee V Narayan Swami and Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar had promised that CIFT would not be shifted under any circumstances. The move has been criticised by intelligentsia.