The Strategic Forces Command (SFC) of the Indian Army is all set to carry out a user trial of nuclear-tipped Prithvi-II ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the Odisha coast on Friday.

The test is significant against the backdrop of two consecutive failures last year. On both occasions, the missiles had failed to take off. The missile has been developed by DRDO under its Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP).

Sources said pre-mission preparations at the launching complex and the ground control room are nearing completion. The mission is on schedule and the Army personnel are working for a successful trial of the missile, said an official. The missile would be test-fired from the launching complex-III of the ITR.

Having a strike range of 350 km, Prithvi-II has the capability to carry 500-kg warhead.