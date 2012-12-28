Hundreds of students in the residential sevashram schools here are growing and eating healthy green vegetables, hand picked from their kitchen gardens.

With an attempt to cut down costs and develop in-house services, children studying in these schools have set up kitchen gardens in their free time and SUPW periods to grow vegetables that are used in the mid-day meals. They are growing cabbage, brinjal, tomato, chilli, cauliflower and carrot.

Sources said the district has 26 residential ashram schools, but the government funds for meeting the noon meal costs and other food expenses do not suffice. In fact, teachers said that the government has not released money for noon meals for the last seven months.

What are the advantages? Along with food and nutritional benefits, teachers said the kitchen gardens provide training to kids on vegetable growing and composting. “The kids learn how to conserve their precious resources and importance of mother nature. The small children get a live demonstration of vegetable growing while learning in school,” a teacher said. Besides, with local haats (markets) located 5 to 15 km away from each of these schools, the kitchen gardens come in handy for meeting vegetable needs of the children. This way, the school authorities also save on fuel expenses for transporting vegetables from the haats. “With an aim to avail of fresh vegetables and save money, the kids work on these gardens on their school premises depending upon free time,” the teacher added. Before setting up the kitchen gardens, the teachers of these schools underwent training under horticulturists and shared the knowledge with the children.