The air connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Kolkata has been restored by Air India. A release stated that the daily flights between the Capital City and Kolkata that were withdrawn on November 5 will resume on January 1.

The Travel Agents Association of Odisha has, meanwhile, sought restoration of air connectivity to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Raipur and Varanasi that was withdrawn by Air India in the past.