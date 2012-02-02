CUTTACK: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Bar Association on Wednesday decided to request the High Court Bar Association to revoke the suspension on Advocate-General Ashok Mohanty.

The HC Bar Association had suspended Mohanty, a senior advocate, from its membership till further orders alleging misbehaviour to some of its members, a charge which Mohanty has denied.

The CAT Bar Association came out in support for Mohanty and held an extraordinary general body meeting presided by Debi Prasad Dhalsamanta. At the meeting, it was resolved that a letter will be written to the HC Bar Association to revoke the suspension order to maintain a healthy and good atmosphere among the lawyers.