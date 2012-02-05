BALASORE: Campaigning for a ruling party candidate cost teacher of a local high school dear. He was suspended by the Circle Inspector of Schools on Saturday.

CI Markat Keshari Ray placed teacher Benudhar Padhi of Upendranath High School at Aruhabad, under suspension on the charges of campaigning for his wife who is contesting for the post of sarpanch and another zilla parishad member candidate.

Though earlier the teacher was transferred to S N High school at Chalanti, he was on leave after refusing to take the relieving order. He was allegedly seen urging people to vote for his wife and the ZP candidate.

The Congress and BJP leaders brought the matter to the notice of the District Collector Akhila Bihari Ota and the State Election Commissioner (SEC).