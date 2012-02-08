MALKANGIRI: Ten minor tribal girls were rescued from Bengaluru railway station on Saturday. Informing mediapersons on Tuesday, Malkangiri IIC RK Pati said an agent who lured the girls with lucrative jobs has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Balaya of Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh. Another accused, Subba Rao of Guntur, is absconding, Pati added.

The girls were taken by the middlemen on January 19, Pati said adding the police team was sent to rescue them following an information by Bengaluru police, who spotted the girls at the station.

At the direction of Malkangiri SP Anirudha Singh all the girls were brought here from Bengaluru on Tuesday and produced before the Children’s Welfare Committee for rehabilitation. The girls come from Maoist strongholds of Telrai, Nalagunthi and Sudhakonda area under Kalimela police limits.