BALASORE: Call it a poll sop or the State Government’s concern for the students appearing for the board examinations, the North-eastern Electricity Supply Company (Nesco) has decided not to enforce the scheduled power cut from Tuesday evening.

The power distribution company had initiated power cuts for at least three hours in urban areas in two phases and over four hours in rural areas for past over six months. Prior to that, the region had been facing power cuts for at least 90 minutes every day even when no load restriction was imposed on other distribution companies operating in the State.

The consumers alleged that while the State Capital faces no power cuts, it is left to the peripheral districts to bear the brunt on the pretext of load restriction imposed by State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC).

A Nesco official said as per the decision of the Government, there will be no power cut in the evenings till the examinations are over. But the morning hour power cut will continue as usual, he informed. Nesco distributes power to five northern districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jajpur.