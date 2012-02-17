BHUBANESWAR: An 10- member delegation from Ethiopia along with members of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) visited the city to study the health of urban poor and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s developmental efforts in that direction.

The delegation, interested in knowing more about the best practices of the corporation, is on a three-day visit that includes field visits and interaction with government departments.

“They have visited the Gyan Nagar slum and reviewed the conditions of the people there and their living standards,” said the slum improvement officer (SIO) Srimanta Mishra.

Mishra said Ethiopia has just received a grant from USAID for development of health of the poor. “They want to know how we have implemented projects like RAY, Prayas in the city,” said Mishra. The delegation was also shown presentations by the Housing and Urban Development Department and the BMC on health and sanitation.

They also interacted with various government department representatives to know more about the working of the authorities.

They will visit Janata Nagar and Salia Sahi to know more about the slums in the city.