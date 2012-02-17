Accidental entry

My entry into the industry was accidental. I had no clue about movies or the industry. It was dance that paved my way into movies. In fact, an event manager discovered me and introduced me to director Sudhakar Basant who is a fantastic choreographer as well and this is how I got my first role as a lead in his movie Prema Adhei Akhyara. Although I was a stranger to the industry, my director helped me to overcome the initial nervousness of facing the camera. Fortunately, things have shaped up well for me since the beginning.

Fond of dancing

When I am not acting, I get into my dancing shoes. I have always been very fond of dancing. I had joined Odissi classes at Nrutya Sangeet Kala Mandir in my home town Balasore. I got into modern dance later on and started participating in dance competitions. I enjoy my dancing sequences in all my movies.

New Release

My last release was Emiti Bi Prema hue where I play the role of an innocent school girl, Shibani, who falls in love with the hero. A lot of effort has gone into making of this movie. I remember shooting for 26 hours at a stretch for a song and dance sequence.

Support System

My parents. When I got into Ollywood, my mother was the happiest even though she knew that I was never interested to get into the field. But she has been my pillar of strength, friend, philosopher and guide. Both my parents have been very supportive.

Future plans

I look forward to doing a lot more good movies and meaningful roles.