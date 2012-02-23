PARADIP: A team of forest officials on Wednesday seized a large number of wooden planks and timber from a sawmill owner in Icchapur village under Balikuda police limits.

On a tip off, a forest officials led by Deputy Conservator, Vigilance Wing, Cuttack, Abhiram Nayak raided a sawmill at Ichhapur and seized huge quantity of processed planks. It is suspected that the planks were kept for transportation to different parts of the district. They have also seized an auto from the mill. The cost of the seized wood is estimated around Rs 10 lakh, said Nayak.

A case under the Forest Act has been registered against absconding sawmill owner Ghanshyam Behera.