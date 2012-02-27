BERHAMPUR: Seven persons have been detained by the Crime Branch in connection with the murder of BJD leader Kangress Nayak. The Crime Branch informed the local police about their detention on Sunday.

Kangress who was also the block representative of Aska MP Nityananda Pradhan, was lynched to death in the first week of this month while he was campaigning for BJD candidates in Dharakote.

Alleging involvement of Congress workers, BJD activists had resorted to agitations demanding an impartial inquiry into the incident. Local police had arrested two persons in this regard.

30 Injured in Mishap

As many as 30 persons were injured when the mini-bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road near Chhatrapur on Sunday.

The vehicle was going towards Berhampur when the driver could not negotiate a curve resulting in the mishap.

Locals rescued the injured and admitted them to Chhatrapur hospital.