Woman Killed over Property Dispute

BHUBANESWAR: Property feud claimed a woman’s life while two others were seriously injured when a youth attacked his uncle’s family members in Rangamtia area on the City outskirts on Saturday.

Mancheswar Police arrested four persons, including main accused Babula Behera, in this connection. The injured are receiving treatment.

The incident occurred during wee hours of Saturday. Babula allegedly hit his aunt Ratani with a shovel when the latter came out in defence of her son-in-law. The woman received serious head injuries and was rushed to Capital Hospital. However, doctors referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, but she succumbed on the way.

Police said the Behera brothers have been in loggerheads over their landed property and the matter had reached police several times in the past. Following a case in the court, an injunction had been issued. However, the dispute continued.

On Saturday night, Ratani’s son-in-law Akshaya Das wanted to mediate in the matter which infuriated Babula. When he attacked Akshaya, Ratani tried to protect him. Babula turned his anger on Ratani instead. He also did not spare Akshaya and his son. While Ratani died later, the father-son duo received injuries.

Police have arrested Babula, his father and two others in this connection. A case of murder has been lodged.