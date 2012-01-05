KENDRAPARA: Two rare avian species were spotted in the Bhitarkanika National Park by the forest officials and ornithologists. Greater Crested Tern (Thalasseus bergii) and Common Shelduck (Tadorna tadorna) are among the hundreds of birds that are on a winter sojourn to the park. Six years back, two rare Goliath Heron were sighted by a team of World Water Institute, Pune,

near the village of Dangamala in the park.

A one-day bird census was conducted in the park by the park officials with support of ornithologists and environmentalists on December 31. The sighting of some rare migratory birds in Bhitarkanika this year testifies that about 269 species of migratory and resident birds, including many rare ones, have been flocking to Bhitarkanika, said Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, the DFO of the park. At least 79 species of 52,242 birds were counted during the census in Bhitarkanika out of which 50,078 were sighted within the protected area. This, according to Mohapatra, is an increase over last year when 45,610 birds were enumerated within the park. Of the 52,000-odd birds seen this winter, at least 10,000 belonged to Black tailed Gadwit, Curlew sandpiper, Whistling duck, Bar-headed geese, Northern Pintail and Northern Shoveler.