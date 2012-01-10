ROURKELA: Inclement weather accompanied by low pressure-induced intermittent rain seems to have spelt doom for standing vegetable and other cash crops in the district.

Farmers of Nuagaon have already resorted to distress sales.

Sources said over the last 15 days, various pockets of the district with large concentration of cash crops, have been witnessing heavy to light rainfall at regular intervals.

Former Sarpanch of Nuagaon block Gajendra Sahu said heavy rainfall over the past couple of days has forced local farmers to sell tomato and cabbage at ` 2 and ` 4 a kg respectively. He said standing vegetable crops were damaged in the rain and the prevailing hot and humid conditions amid cloudy weather will only result in their decay.

If farmers in Nuagaon block are badly hit, crop loss fear looms large in Bonai sub-division which has large concentration of vegetable, oilseeds and pulses crops in Lahunipara and Bonai blocks. Sources said Lahunipara’s Sukhabandh, Sukhpali, Kendudihi, Kuliposh, Budhabhui and Dhuri are a few among the scores of villages to suffer from bad weather.

They said ‘long duration’ varieties of vegetable crops like tomato and cabbage have been damaged and oilseeds and pulses crops will eventually decay or face pest attacks with croplands retaining heavy moisture.

A week back, Talsara block’s Rauldega, Badarma and other areas reported similar distress conditions. Market sources said distress situation triggers price rise of vegetables.