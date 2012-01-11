PARADIP: The DI of Schools, Jagatsinghpur, on Tuesday suspended two primary school headmasters and one cluster coordinator of Balikuda block for providing accommodation to opera parties on their respective school premises.

It is alleged that the villagers of Rahan under Balikuda police limits forcibly occupied the school building to accommodate the opera parties. Under pressure from the villagers, the headmasters of Rahan Primary School and Ninigaon Upper Primary School let out the rooms for the artistes’ and declared two-day holiday.

However, some villagers and students protested the decision. Following the allegations, Sarba Sikhya Abhiyan’s District Project Coordinator Nirmal Chandra Das conducted an inquiry and found the headmasters guilty. He then directed the DI of Schools to take action against the errant headmasters.

DI of Schools Pitamber Rout suspended Debendra Parida, headmaster of Rahan primary school, Bibhuti Bhusan Rath, headmaster of Ninigaon primary school and cluster coordinator Pravat Gochyat for dereliction of duty.

School and Mass Education Department has recently directed the CI and the DI of Schools against misuse of schools and teachers’ training institute for non-educational purposes.