BALASORE: Police on Sunday declared cash rewards for providing information on the youths accused of gang-raping a 22-year-old girl of Khaira area. The victim had moved State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Saturday seeking arrest of the culprits.

DIG (Eastern Range) Sanjay Kumar told mediapersons that the informer would get cash reward of ` 5,000 to ` 25,000 basing on the authenticity of the information that would lead to arrest of the accused.

‘’The accused are absconding. We have formed two special squads and efforts are on to nab the culprits. We have already obtained Non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against them and the court has been appealed to issue order for the attachment of their properties,’’ he said.

Police also have decided to release the photographs of the accused identified as Laxmidhar Nayak, son of an outgoing local sarpanch Pradeep Jena, Ramesh Sahu and Pitamber Jena in the media. “We would probably release them on Monday,’’ said the DIG.

The incident took place on September 25 in Simulia forests under Khaira police limits when the girl was going to the local temple. Four youths allegedly forcibly took her to the forest. While two left the place, Laxmidhar and Pradeep allegedly raped her. They threatened to kill her if she confided in anyone about the incident.

The victim said the accused had clicked objectionable pictures of her and circulated them through MMS via mobile phones and uploaded in the net. While she claimed that though an FIR was lodged at Khaira police station on November 3, police took no action. However, police said the complaint was lodged nearly two months after the incident for which the accused got a scope to abscond.

‘’We are tracking their cell phones and raiding different places,’’ the cop said.