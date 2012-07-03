The CPI on Monday said it was closely watching the developments while striving to stitch up a Left democratic alternative to the Congress-led UPA and the BJP-led NDA as the Presidential polls may lead to a realignment of political forces.

“The ensuing Presidential election is expected to lead to realignment of political forces. Therefore, CPI is closely watching the developments though it has decided not to support either of the candidates,” senior CPI leader D Raja told mediapersons here.

Raja said the Presidential polls will be significant as CPI and other Left parties are now striving for projecting a Left democratic alternative to the UPA and the NDA as both are pursuing disastrous economic policies. In the fluid political scenario, there will be a major role for regional parties, he said and added the proposed Left democratic force will be based on policies and programmes.

Holding Prime Minister Manmohan Singh responsible for putting the country in a crisis due to dismal performance of UPA-II, the CPI leader said the country had presented a poor show in industrial, manufacturing and agriculture sectors. The Centre also failed in ensuring proper food management while huge food stocks are rotting and people made to starve, he said.

Raja said the UPA had remained in power by default as the Opposition NDA is in total disarray. Stating that the policies of the UPA and the NDA are not different, he said CPI is confident that a Left democratic alternative will emerge to take the country forward on a progressive path.

He said the CPI would launch a country-wide agitation against the Centre to highlight its failures and accused it of working at the behest of the U.S. and favouring corporate houses. The state units would organise protests in different forms, including demonstrations and rallies, while a massive dharna would be organised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in Delhi, he said.

Alleging that several tribals were killed in the name of anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh recently, Raja demanded a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge.