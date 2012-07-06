The bandh, called by Maoists protesting the encounter at Basaguda in Chhattisgarh, on Thursday evoked lukewarm response in Balangir and Bargarh. Although normal life remained unaffected, there was some tension in Nuapada district which houses the Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary and its proximity to Chhattisgarh.

Although unofficial reports claimed that the headman of Gidnipani village in Nuapada block, Pritam Rout, was kidnapped and killed by the Maoists on Thursday evening, it is yet to be confirmed.

This apart, buses from and passing through Nuapada remained off the road. In Boden block, all government offices remained closed for the day along with business and commercial establishments.

In Komna block, the bandh was total in Sunabeda and Soseng gram panchayats while in Michapali and Aagren gram panchayats commercial establishments downed their shutters. Schools remained open.

The situation was similar in Sinapalli block and other bordering villages of Nuapada district.