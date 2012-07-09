Excise sleuths have arrested seven persons, including a woman, and seized 4.28 quintal of hemp valued at about Rs 21 lakh from Bindhpur village in Jamjuri gram panchayat under Naktideul police limits on Sunday morning.

Accused have been identified as Arakhita Pradhan (30), Bipra Chandan (22), Sudhakar Pradhan (22), Trinath Pradhan (56), Bijay Chandan (44), Chittaranjan Pradhan (45) and Amruti Pradhan (30) of the village. Reports said the officials swooped on the village and raided houses of the accused leading to the seizure.