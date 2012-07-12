The State BJP Mahila Morcha on Wednesday decided to gherao Naveen Niwas on July 14 demanding his resignation. The resolution to this effect was passed at the State executive committee meeting of the Mahila Morcha chaired by the Morcha president Jayanti Padhiari.

While law and order situation is fast deteriorating and atrocities on women are reported everyday, the Chief Minister has lost moral right to continue after the Nayagarh tragedy in which seven schoolchildren died in a wall collapse. He is in charge of the Home and the Women and Child Development departments, the resolution said.

Padhiari slammed the Government for allowing primary schools to run in old and dilapidated buildings when the Centre is providing sufficient funds for construction of buildings for anganwadi centres. Naveen is trying to protect the real culprits by suspending the headmistress of the school. A large number of children are rescued in batches from Tamil Nadu and other southern states while reports of Odia children working as bonded labourers in northern states, including Jammu and Kashmir, have been published in a section of the media.

The Morcha slammed the Government for its failure on all fronts, particularly on the law and order situation. Inaugurating the meeting, pradesh BJP president Jual Oram appealed to the Mahila Morcha to maximise enrolment of new members into the party in view of the ensuing organisational polls of the party. Senior BJP leader and former minister BB Harichandan, BJP organising secretary Panchanan Rout, Pradesh Mahila Morcha in-charge Sanchita Mohanty, central observer Arati Rana and others spoke.