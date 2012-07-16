Kandhamal district which was hailed for spending 99 per cent of NREGS funds in 2011-12, has been lagging far behind in electrification of several villages. District Rural Development sources revealed that nearly half of 2,615 revenue villages and 2,700 hamlets are without electricity.

While electrification of 1,827 out of 5,315 villages has been completed under the Rajiv Gandhi Bidyut Yojana, work is underway in the remaining 1,728 villages.

Similarly, 2,700 villages have been identified for electrification under the Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana (BGJY). While 21 villages have been electrified, work is underway in 99 other villages, said DRDA Project Director Ramesh Chandra Sai. Estimates have been made for 204 villages and tenders will be floated for the remaining 167, he added.

Besides, 2,496 inaccessible villages are yet to be electrified, said the Project Director. While the district received Rs 13.50 crore between 2007 and 2012 under the BGJY scheme, only Rs 4,99,44,000 has been spent.

The expenditure sheet also revealed that not a penny was spent in 2010. The year was instead spent in survey and identification work to include all the newly formed villages, after the 2008 riots, under the scheme, he said.