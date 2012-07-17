The State Government on Monday re-constituted the four-member committee of experts to examine the steps, needed to mitigate the impact of proposed tree-cutting in coastal belt, for setting up the mega steel plant by Posco.

“The Government after careful consideration has been pleased to re-constitute the committee to examine the steps to be taken as mitigating measures to protect the area (for which forest diversion proposal for the proposed steel plant by Posco-India is cleared by the apex court) from cyclone and other natural calamities due to cutting of large number of trees, especially from the coastal side,” the notification issued by the Steel and Mines Department said.

SK Patnaik, member of Central Empowered Committee, Government of India, will head the committee as chairman while chief conservator of forests (forest diversion and nodal officer, Forest Conservation Act), will act as member-convener. A representative of the Department of Forest and Environment and Director of ST & SC Development Department will function as members, the notification said. The committee will examine, issue and furnish views, suggestions and reply to the State Government immediately.

Over 600,000 trees and some 1,800 betel vines will have to be cut to set up Posco’s Rs 52,000-crore mega steel project in Jagatsinghpur district. The trees to make way for the project include about three lakh casuarina and as many horticultural plants. There is strong local resistance to the proposed tree cutting.