The Odisha Government on Friday brought eight lakh kendu leaf (KL) workers under a blanket insurance scheme which will not only ensure their social security but also offer educational benefits for their children.

Under Janashree Bima, for which the Forest and Environment Department signed an agreement with the LIC here, 7.8 lakh KL pluckers and 20,000 binders will be covered.

The State Government will bear the premium of ` 100 per annum of each KL worker payable to the LIC. For the current fiscal, the Government has earmarked ` 8 crore for the scheme.

Last December, the Kendu Leaf Advisory Committee (KLAC), headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, had decided on a slew of welfare measures for the kendu leaf workers and the insurance scheme was one on the anvil.

Of late, Left-wing extremists are trying to win over KL workers demanding hike in remuneration and introduction of social security measures.

Under the scheme, KL workers, in the age group of 18 to 59, will be covered for life. Natural death will fetch the family ` 30,000 as sum assured while in case of accidental death, it will be ` 75,000. Accidents leading to complete deformity will fetch the insured ` 75,000 while partial disability will fetch ` 37,500.

That apart, two children from each KL worker family, will be eligible to receive an annual scholarship of ` 600 each for pursuing education between Class IX and Plus Two.

The MoU was signed by PCCF (KL) K Jude Sekhar with the senior officials of LIC in presence of Forest and Environment Minister Debi Prasad Mishra and Secretary RK Sharma.

The scheme was formally introduced through handing over of premium for 1,000 KL workers under Angul Forest Division.

The Odisha Government had nationalised kendu leaf trade in 1973 given the fact that it is the source of livelihood for millions of people who are mostly poor, tribal and forest-dwellers. A large chunk of them are women too.

To improve their economic condition, the Government has been raising the kendu leaf procurement price periodically and in the last five years, the bundle price has been hiked to 40 paise from 21.5 paise.

The BJD Government had also announced several populist schemes under which lanterns and slippers are being provided for the workers.