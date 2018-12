Express News Service By

The State Government on Friday effected a massive reshuffle among senior IAS officials and changed collectors of as many as 15 districts.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Balwant Singh, Collector, Malkangiri, has been transferred and posted as Collector, Keonjhar, in place of Doddy Venkata Swamy.

Swamy has been posted as Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) with additional charge of vice-chairman of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA).