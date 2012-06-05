Sky-watchers in the State are in for a rare astronomical treat as the planet Venus will move across the face of the sun appearing as a small dark disc on Wednesday.

Known as the transit of Venus, it is a phenomenon when the planet will be seen as a black spot travelling from one limb of the solar disc to the other. Venus appears as a dot on the solar disc because its angular size is very small compared to that of the sun as seen from the earth.

India has been lucky this time as it is not in the no-view zone. The celestial spectacle can be seen in India after sunrise till 10.15 am on Wednesday.

This is one of the rare occasions since the occurrence will be repeated only in 2117, that is after a century. It is this gap that makes this phenomenon special, making it the last such celestial spectacle for this generation. Though it will be visible to the naked eye, experts have warned against watching this transition without a sun filter.

The Bigyan Sangathan Bigyan Chetana Manch, Odisha, with the help of Kolkata Breakthrough Science Society has created a special sun filter to view the transition. Arrangements are being made for the denizens of the Twin Cities to view the rare event at Ravenshaw University.

Similarly, the Regional Science Centre will also show this rare celestial event for its visitors using safety devices. The centre will start showing the transition from 6 am to 10.20 am. Even though India is under the visible zone of the celestial movement, clouds can play spoilsport. Viewing of the complete event is subject to clear-sky conditions. Going by the weatherman, it will be a sunny day on Wednesday.