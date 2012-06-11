The World War vintage Amarda Airstrip gets activated when choppers carrying political leaders land here during election campaigns in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. For the rest of the time, it lies in ruins as a remnant of its rich past.

The British had constructed the airfield in 1940s, considered Asia’s largest air complex during World War II, to meet the threat of Japanese attack from their Myanmar base. From this base, the British Air Force carried out successful ‘Aerial Attacks’ on the enemy forces. Built at a cost of nearly Rs 3 crore, the airstrip spread over 300 acres was eventually abandoned after the war.

In 1997, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) was actively considering to revive the airstrip when there was a proposal for setting up the National Test Range (NTR). However, it could not materialise due to protests.

Though in December 2008, Lt Gen Jayanta Kumar Mohanty visited the airstrip and expressed his satisfaction over the suitability of the area for setting up the air defence academy for fighter pilots, there has been no significant progress so far.

Rasgobindapur Tehsildar Prasanta Kumar Das said after Mohanty’s visit the Government had ordered a survey and demarcation of the area for the project. “While the airstrip is now spread over 160 acres, there are 1,392.40 acres of private land near it. A part of the airstrip has been encroached upon by the locals. We have already sent the land records to the Government and are waiting for further communication,” he said.

Sources said the project would displace at least nine families of Debasul and Rasgobindapur panchayats and uproot a primary school and an ME school in Dahisahi village. The defence authorities had also declared that they would compensate the affected parties.

“Given a proper facelift, the Rasgobindapur airstrip could serve a significant population in Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Besides, it can prove to be an effective air defence site for the coastlines and the nearest base for rescue, relief operations in Northern

Odisha during floods and other natural calamities,” said Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty, a retired defence employee.

The airstrip is 40 km from Balasore and Baripada, 80 km from Digha, 90 km from Kharagpur, 100 km from Bhadrak, close to two expressways, 200 km from Kolkata airport, 220 km from Tatanagar and 260 km from Bhubaneswar.