The Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department has identified 100 acres of land for establishment of the first fish brood bank in the State as proposed by the Centre.

Official sources said the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) of the Union Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department will set up the National Freshwater Fish Brood Bank (NFFBB) facility here.

The State Government which has the Kausalyaganga fish farm of 212 acres on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar will provide 100 acres to NFDB for setting up NFFBB. It is to be managed by the NFDB in collaboration with the Fisheries Department, Central Institute for Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar, and National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources, Lucknow.

The fish brood bank is to stock inland fish species like Catla, Labeo Rohita, Cirrhinus Mrigala, Labeo Fimbriatus, Puntius Gonionatus, Cyprinus Carpio, Ctenopharyngodon Idell, Clarius Batrachus, Macrobrachium Rosenbergii and Oreochromis Niloticus.

The project will cost ` 17 crore and the proposed brood stock bank with the NFDB funding will be a centre where different parent line fish will be maintained till brood stage and be bred artificially to produce good quality seed free from inbreeding.

The project is expected to minimise the depression witnessed at present owing to breeding of closely related individual brood fish resulting in production of fish seed with relatively lower growth rate and lesser disease resistance.

At present, the seed sourcing is being done in multiple ways, including imports. The brood bank will reduce the dependence on import of freshwater fish and encourage culture of new varieties of fish.

Sources said the proposed bank will gradually have brood stock of all freshwater cultivable species and one fish cryo semen bank for fish brood stock upgrade programme in Odisha as well as in the entire country.