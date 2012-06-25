They joined hands with a novel intention to clean the Pilla Salunki river. Villagers of Dakpala in ward 2 of Phulbani municipality threatened a stir demanding a stop to discharge of drain water into the river and construction of a bridge near Nadikhandi sahi.

The pollution renders the river useless particularly during summer when the water level falls considerably, said secretary of the village committee Brahma Behera.

Gauging the gravity of the situation, the Phulbani municipal authority proposed a drain along the river from Peon Pada area to Nadikhandi sahi where all waste water would accumulate and later released into the river after proper treatment.

The proposal under National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Eco-system (NPCA) sent to the executive engineer of the Irrigation Department, Boudh, has been accepted.

A project report would be prepared after physical verification and funds sought from the Central Government, said Executive Officer of Municipality RN Routray.

District officials met the villagers and assured them to take up the cause sincerely following which they decided to withdraw the stir slated for June 17.

Meanwhile, the inhabitants of villages along the river have been warned not to release waste water into the river. The defaulters would be penalised, said Additional District Magistrate R N Mishra.