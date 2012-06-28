A few infrastructure projects of Orissa Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), transmission utility of the State Government, is languishing for years due to legal entanglement.

The State-run utility started construction of the 220 KV Mendhasal-Bidanasi transmission line in 2005, but the project remained incomplete due to obstruction by a private management institute.

One of the crucial projects of OPTCL, it will vastly improve the power situation of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on completion. The project that started at an estimated cost of Rs17.39 crore includes erection of 117 electric towers. Meanwhile, 115 towers have been installed and wiring completed.

The extra high transmission (EHT) line could not be charged for over five years as erection of the last two towers near Mendhasal grid sub-station is obstructed by a private management institute.

Highly placed sources in OPTCL told this paper that the Orissa High Court had ordered twice in favour of the utility. Every time OPTCL contractor attempted to set up the two towers, the proprietor of the institute managed to stall the work by using his contacts.

The Twin Cities experienced exceptionally low voltage during summer months due to some technical problems at the Chandaka grid sub-station. The new EHT line could have eased out the problem had it been operationalised, the sources said.

The Bidanasi-Poparada EHT line is also facing similar problems from a real estate developer. A prominent builder is obstructing erection of towers in one location. The project started with an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore is half-way through. Non-completion of this transmission line is seriously affecting the quality of power supply to Cuttack city.

The company is not able to execute construction of a transmission line and a sub-station at Kalunga industrial area near Rourkela due to similar obstruction by a prominent industrial and political family. The project estimated at ` 15 crore has remained incomplete for more than two years, the sources said.

Work on another transmission line is not progressing at Chandpur near Tangi due to non-cooperation from the local people. An influential person of the locality who is planning to set up a medical institution is allegedly persuading the local people not to allow OPTCL to draw line over their land.

