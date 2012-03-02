Para Athlos, a sports meet for the differently-abled children, was organised by Xavier’s Institute of Management Bhubaneswar on its campus.

Coordinated by the Social Responsibility Cell of the institute, more than 80 differently abled, both in senior and junior levels from various schools across Bhubaneswar, like Shri Harsha Memorial School for Deaf; School for Deaf and Dumb Palaspalli, participated in the meet.

The event was aimed at bringing out the unconditioned talent of the differently abled. The sporting competitions included musical chair, 100m and 50m sprint, drum beating, sack race, toffee race, throw ball and volley ball. All the students participated in the event with gusto and excitement.

“The needs of the society are given paramount importance, and projects that are focussed on the uplift of the society at large are included in our course curriculum, thus sensitising the students to the weaker sections, and inculcating a deep sense of social and ethical responsibility in them,” said Susmita Sahoo, a student of XIMB.

The experience was a learning process for both the organisers and the participants. Captain S.S. Mohanty, President, Rotary Club, Rotarian Gopinath Sarangi and IPP Prof Gopal Krishna Nayak gave away the prizes and certificates to the winners.