Nalco trade union poll on Monday

ANGUL: With the trade union polls in two Nalco plants here scheduled on March 12, campaigning has reached feverish pitch.

General manager (administration) Asoke Sahu said the poll is held among the company employees every three years to elect the trade union.

“So far, the high voltage campaigning has been peaceful,” he said.

&nbsp;In the Nalco smelter plant, of the five, there are three major contenders - Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS).

Likewise, the INTUC-affiliated trade union and HMS-affiliated Nalco Non-Executive Employees union (NNEU) are in fray in the Nalco power plant.

&nbsp;“There are 2,640 voters in the smelter plant and 1,035 in power plant who will exercise their franchise on Monday to elect their official trade unions. The polling will take place from 8 am to 5 pm and counting will be done on the same day. The term of the trade union is three years,” said Chief Central Labour Commissioner K D Achari.

Sources said those in fray have resorted to door-to-door campaigning, meetings and organising feasts to win voters’ favour.

&nbsp;The last trade union poll in these plants was held in 2007 where Indian National Trade Union Congress-affiliated Nalco Employees Sangh had won in smelter and Hind Mazdoor Sabha -affiliated Nalco Non-Executive Employees Union in power plant.

