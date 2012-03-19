PAIKMAL(BARGARH): The Bargarh-Balangir-Mahasammund Divisional Committee of the CPI (Maoists) gunned down a contractor, branding him as a police informer and accusing him of grabbing land.

The body of the contractor, identified as Mohammad Itar, was found at Patrapali check dam near Marjadapali village under Paikmal police limits on Sunday morning.

Reports said the victim was supervising work of the check dam when the Maoists reached the spot.

They tied the hands of Gram Rozgar Sevak Narendra Kumar Mohanty and took away the victim, belonging to Bartunda Gountia family, into the forest.

After sometime, a gun shot was heard. They then untied the hands of Mohanty and he along with the labourers were asked to leave the place.

It is alleged that Mohammad Itar wrested large tracts of land which were part of ceiling surplus. This had created resentment among the poor tribal peasants. They had even staged a dharna over the issue.

This had led the Maoists to hold a ‘Praja Court’ in

Bartunda village. They had directed the Gountia family to return the ceiling surplus land to the poor tribal peasants and deposit the crop harvested on it with the Maoists.

It is said Mohammad Itar paid the price for ignoring the diktat of the Maoists.