BHUBANESWAR: With temperatures soaring, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday directed RDCs and district collectors to switch to morning classes in schools from March 24.

All schools from Government to private ones will have to abide by the instruction.

The schools will have to make proper drinking water supply arrangements for the students, the Chief Minister ordered.

In a video conference with the Government officials, Patnaik directed for sprucing up the drinking water supply infrastructure in the cities, towns and villages across the State. Tube-wells should be repaired immediately and piped water supply system managed properly to ensure regular and disruption-free provisioning of water to the people.

In areas witnessing water scarcity, tankers should be pressed into service. The RDCs would have to conduct weekly review of the situation in their respective regions, he instructed.

The Chief Minister also emphasised on ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

Non-functioning transformers should be immediately replaced.

The hospitals and dispensaries should also gear up for proper treatment of heat stroke patients.