Odisha suspends mediation talks with Maoists

BHUBANESWAR (IANS): Talks to secure release of two Italians kidnapped by Maoists in Odisha were suspended Saturday after the kidnapping of a legislator of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the killing of a police officer by the rebels in the state.

After holding several hours of discussion for the third consecutive day Saturday, both the government-appointed mediators and the Maoists-interlocutors announced the suspension of dialogue but said it was temporary.

However, they did not specify when talks will resume.

Social activist Dandapani Mohanty and tribal expert B.D. Sharma, who were named by the rebels to mediate, blamed both the government and the Maoists for the disruption.

The two told reporters that after the abduction of the Italian tourists by Maoists, the state committee of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist declared a ceasefire and the government assured that there will be no coercive action by the security forces as long as there is no violence from the Maoists.

"But the fact remains that while we are discussing in Bhubaneswar, unfortunate incidents of disrupting peace continued in many parts of the state. We feel that this is a mockery of peaceful talks and negotiations," they said.

"We, therefore, suggest that the negotiation be kept under suspension," they added.

State Home Secretary U.N. Behera, who is one of the negotiators from the government's side, said the decision to suspend the negotiations was taken on the request of the Maoist-named mediators.

Maoists kidnapped BJD lawmaker Jhina Hikaka, 37, early Saturday even as the government was holding dialogue with the rebels through their mediators for the release of two Italians abducted 10 days ago.

The Italians Bosusco Paolo, 54, and Claudio Colangelo, 61 were abducted from the border of Ganjam and communally sensitive Kandhamal district March 14.

The rebels have set 13 demands for their release including a ban on the visit of tourists to the tribal areas, halt of anti-Maoist operations, and release of several prisoners.

The rebels had earlier shot dead a police sub-inspector in Malkangiri, a Maoist stronghold, late Thursday even as the talks were on.

Earllier IBNLive report:

BHUBANESWAR: Acting swiftly after the abduction of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Jhina Hikaka by the Maoists, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to send two ministers for negotiating and securing his release.

The chief minister has also said that the negotiations with regard to two Italian hostages, who were abducted by the Maoists 11 days ago, will continue with Naxal interlocutors for their release.

The statement from Patnaik came after he chaired a high level meeting with all top police and government officials in the state. Meanwhile, there was uproar in the Odisha Assembly, which was later adjourned, over both the cases of abduction by the Maoists.

Patnaik also said that he had talked to Union Home Minister P Chidambaram over the issue.

BJD MLA Jay Panda has, meanwhile, termed the incidents as unfortunate and has assured that the government will take all actions to solve the issues.

He said, "The state government is taking it very seriously and all actions will be taken to solve these issues. From our side, we are ready to negotiate."

According to sources in the Union Home Ministry, the abduction of the MLA has come two days after the Minister of Home Affairs issued general alert to the Odisha government that Maoists might resort to tactical counter offensive and target politicians.

Sources in the state intelligence have said that the MLA was abducted by the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal committee, a Maoist group headed by Ramakrishnan and led by Daya in Koraput district.

The group is opposed to Sabyasachi Panda, who leads Maoists in Kandhamal and has abducted the two Italian tourists.

The Koraput police have, meanwhile, confirmed that the MLA's convoy was attacked by armed men while on his way home. They, however, did not confirm if the abductors were Maoists.

"There is no confirmation on who were the people who have taken away the MLA and what do they want. We only know that some people took him away from near Koraput. We do not know who the people were and what their demands are," said Koraput Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar.

However, the MLA's driver has said that the abductors identified themselves as Maoists.

In posters put up by the Maoists after the MLA was abducted, they have demanded an end to 'Operation Green Hunt'.

Meanwhile, in the last nine days of the Italian hostage crisis in the state, the Maoists have reportedly killed two policemen in a blast in Koraput district and shot dead a sub inspector in Malkangiri district, despite Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda announcing a ceasefire.

In response, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sent a tough message.

"For a peaceful atmosphere to facilitate negotiations, the Maoists should desist from continuous violence," Patnaik had said.

Already two rounds of negotiations have been held to free the Italian nationals, but the two remain in captivity. A third round of talk is slated to be held on Saturday afternoon.