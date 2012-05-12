BHUBANESWAR: In a pointer to growing lawlessness in the City, a youth, armed with a gun, barged into a realtor’s office in Sahid Nagar on Friday only to be captured by the staff of the firm.

He was handed over to the local police. About 21 years of age, the youth belonged to Jagatsinghpur’s Raghunathpur area. His identity is being verified. He was apparently sent by someone to terrorise the realtor Biswanath Patra.

At about 3.30 pm, four persons arrived at Icon Properties in Sahid Nagar. While two of them waited in the car, the rest went inside and asked for Patra. When they were allowed to go in, they asked Patra about sale of a house. The youths were drunk and Patra smelt a rat.

When he started to cross-question them, one of them turned aggressive but Patra caught hold of him. That is when he whipped out a gun from him pocket. Luckily for Patra, three of his staff came in and they overpowered the miscreant, tied him and informed the police. Meanwhile, the other youth along with the other two waiting outside fled the place. Extortion could be the reason behind the incident, while past enmity could not be ruled out, police said.