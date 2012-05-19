Posco: Narayan Reddy out on bail

PARADIP: After spending about six months behind bars, CPI leader and former MLA Narayan Reddy was released from Kujang sub -jail on Friday. Sources said Orissa High Court had okayed the bail application of Reddy on Wednesday and directed him to appear before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, Kujang, for bail. Reddy’s lawyer moved the JMFC court which granted the leader bail.

Reddy, who was leading Anti-Posco people’s movement, was arrested by Kujang police on December 24 last year in connection with the Posco coastal road clash in which one person Duroydhan Swain was killed and more than 25 were injured.

Addressing mediapersons. he said “I had been framed and was in no way involved in the coastal road clash. The stir will continue till Posco steel project is scrapped or shifted from this area”.