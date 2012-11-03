Power generation will start in seven projects by March, 2014 while Sterlite Energy has already started production. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday reviewed the progress of the power projects for which the State Government had signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

The State Government had signed MoUs with 29 independent power producers (IPPs) for setting up plants in the State. Naveen directed the officials to expedite the work of the projects by ensuring cooperation between different departments.

Other seven units which will start production include projects by GMR Kamalanga Energy, Jindal India Thermal Power, Monnet Power, Lanco Babandh Power Limited, KVK Nilachal Power, Ind Bharath Energy and Madurgaa Thermal Power.

Official sources said power generation will increase by 1,800 MW on the completion of these projects. This can tackle the power shortage of up to 800-900 MW during summer.