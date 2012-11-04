Home States Odisha

Arrested OJM member moves rights panel

Spokesperson of Odisha Jana Morcha (OJM) Amiya Pandab on Saturday moved the State Human Rights Commission demanding an inquiry into his arrest on Friday even though he had anticipatory bail and action against the police.

In his petition, Pandab alleged that police arrested him with an ill-intention and detained illegally though he had secured anticipatory bail in the case. Stating that he had no previous police case against him, the Morcha leader said the arrest had lowered his social prestige and violated human rights.

Meanwhile, a three-member fact-finding team from Morcha led by retired senior civil judge Dipankar Panda visited Puri to probe the alleged murder of an Ayush doctor Madhabilata Pradhan.

The team will submit its report to OJM chairman Pyarimohan Mohapatra.

The OJM has decided to organise the students from the grassroots level, Morcha chief spokesperson Jagneswar Babu said.

He said a presidium has been formed with Ankit Khandelwal, Prafulla Nayak, Suman Biswal, Sarada Prasad Swain and Velman Nayar to organise the students in the coming days.

Students had played an important role in making the Morcha rally in Bhubaneswar on October 28 a success, said Jagneswar.

