Normal life was hit in Ganjam district for the third consecutive day on Saturday with several areas flooded following rains.

At Berhampur, it was an artificial flood-like situation as drains were clogged with silt, rainwater and garbage.

According per records of the District Emergency Office, Bhanjanagar received the highest 269-mm rainfall during the last 24 hours, Aska recorded 202.2 mm, Dharakote, Buguda and Sanakhemundi got more than 172- mm rainfall. The lowest 102 mm was recorded at Purusotompur. Overflowing rivers like the Rushikulya, Badanadi, Ghodahada and Lohorakhandi submerged thousands of acres of paddy and vegetable crops. In some areas under Sanakhemundi and Bhanjanagar blocks, thatched houses collapsed in the rains and river water was flowing three feet above the roads disrupting vehicular traffic. Meanwhile, the district administration has asked revenue officials to assess the loss.