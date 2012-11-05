As the fight between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and BJD rebel Pyarimohan Mohapatra moves to Western Odisha, the former has deputed observers to assess the response of the people towards the Odisha Jana Morcha (OJM) in view of the November 19 convention at Bhawanipatna.

Sources said several senior leaders of Kalahandi district and some of the State office-bearers of the BJD were sent to Bhawanipatna and other parts of the KBK region to persuade the workers not to attend the OJM rally.

However, Morcha spokesperson Jagneswar Babu said that BJD workers and other Biju loyalists from the area will attend the rally. About 25,000 people are expected at the rally, he added.

The Morcha had sought permission to hold the rally at a ground near the collectorate. But the administration has refused permission apprehending law and order problem and suggested the college ground. Jagneswar said after discussions with the district administration and the police, the Morcha decided to hold the convention at the college ground.

Alleging that several ministers, MLAs and office-bearers of the KBK region have been asked by the Chief Minister to ensure that BJD workers do not attend the rallies, Jagneswar said the ruling party has started a campaign at the panchayat and block levels against it. Students had played a key role in making the maiden rally of the Morcha at Bhubaneswar a success. There is similar enthusiasm among the students for the Bhawanipatna rally, he said. Pyarimohan has already constituted a presidium of students for organising them.

The Morcha has decided to organise two more conventions after the rally at Bhawanipatna in the next two or three months. The next rally will be organised in Ganjam, Naveen’s home turf and considered to be a strong base of the BJD. There are four ministers from Ganjam district, including Naveen. The last convention will be held in North Odisha, either in Baripada or Balasore. The date and place will be decided in the next couple of days.