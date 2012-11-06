Milk Mantra, India’s first venture capital funded agri-startup company, has entered into a partnership with Basix Krishi Samruddhi Ltd to promote dairy sector in the State by providing cattle loan and insurance coverage to farmers.

Under the agreement, Basix would facilitate cattle loans to farmers through IDBI at nominal interest rate of 11 per cent against 24 per cent charged normally by the banks. It will also provide insurance cover to the farmers through Tata AIG and Royal Sundaram.

In the first phase more than 50 of its network farmers have been inducted, which is going to be scaled up. “The programme was launched to make the operations transparent and provisioning of benefits and security to the farmers to improve their livelihood,” Milk Mantra MD and CEO Srikumar Mishra said.

“We have been working with farmers of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. This association marks our involvement with farmers of Odisha and is aimed at ensuring overall security and provisioning of assistance to the farmers that would result in increase in productivity,” Basix Krishi Samruddhi Managing Director Arijit Datta said.