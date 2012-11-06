Home States Odisha

Revenue collection sluggish this year

The State Government is way behind the target in revenue collection this year.

 The Government has collected tax to the tune of Rs  5,400 crore till October-end as against its annual target of ` 12,583 crore for 2012-13.

 A review by Finance Minister Prasanna Acharya on Monday revealed that the collection of tax towards VAT and Odisha Sales Tax was Rs  4,255.36 crore, Central Sales Tax of Rs  392.25 crore, Entry Tax of Rs 679.99 crore.

 While professional tax of Rs 67.12 crore, Odisha Entertainment Tax and Odisha Luxury Tax of Rs  5.25 crore by end of October. 

However, the tax collection in comparison to the corresponding period last year was more by 14 per cent. The State had collected Rs 4,698 crore during the same period last year.

 The Finance Minister asked the department officials to ensure that the targeted tax collection is met.

Finance Secretary JK Mohapatra, Commercial Tax Commissioner Manoj Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Finance, PK Biswal and other senior officers of the Finance and Commercial Tax Departments were present.

