Tension ran high at Kureibaga village on Monday after villagers protested ash slurry leakage from pipelines of Vedanta Aluminium Ltd (VAL) on Sunday night.

The pipes had reportedly developed wide cracks following which, huge amount of ash slurry reportedly flowed into agricultural field. Angry villagers staged a protest demanding compensation and closed the Banjari gate of VAL from 9 am to 3 pm.

An agitating villager Sushma Bagarti said similar leakage had occurred in the past, but the VAL management had not paid any compensation to the affected villagers. They called off the stir after SDPO Fagua Singh and Tehsildar Rajendra Minz assured them of action.

Tehsildar Minz said he would make a on-the-spot assessment of loss on Tuesday and report to the District Collector for appropriate action.

VAL management, on the other hand, suspected foul play by miscreants.