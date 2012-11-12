The Mahanadi Banchao Andolan on Sunday announced that it would organise a massive demonstration of farmers in front of the State Assembly on December 3 to protest diversion of water from rivers to industries at the cost of agriculture.

The outfit, which has launched a movement involving organisations of the farmers from across

the State, has alleged indiscriminate diversion of water from rivers which has seriously impacted water availability in the irrigation channels.

The regions of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Ganjam, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Puri and Khurda, considered rice bowls of the State, are facing water crisis as the canals are running dry.

Lift irrigation projects have also been rendered dysfunctional in many parts, the members of the outfit alleged.

The organisation leaders led by convenor GC Hota, former ministers Bijoy Mohapatra, Samir Dey and Panchanan Kanungo met on Sunday and resolved to intensify the agitation against the faulty policies of the Government.

The movement and agitation would be taken to the district and block levels in the coming days, they stated.