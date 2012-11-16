Normal life was hit in the headquarters town of Phulbani for the second day on Thursday following the 48-hour bandh call given by Kandhamal-Boudh joint Kriyanustana committee. The committee is protesting appointment of candidates from other districts to the Sikhya Sahayak posts.

Bandh was also observed in Khajuripada, G Udaygiri, Phringia and Tikabali.

In the noon, some members of the committee including president Lambodar Konhor were detained by the Town Police and later released on personal bonds.

The protestors later submitted a memorandum to the ADM. The committee has been demanding appointment of candidates from Kandhamal and Boudh districts to the Sikhya Sahayak posts and had observed a bandh on October 12 over the demand.

Meanwhile, the district administration has published the final list of the selected candidates and their documents were verified at the block offices on Thursday. Official sources said as many as 718 Sikhya Sahayaks will be posted in the district this year.