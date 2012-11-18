A deep depression over east-central Bay of Bengal, which moved westwards and lay centred about 520 km south-east of Paradip in Odisha today, is likely to take the shape of a cyclonic storm.



The system would intensify further into a cyclonic storm and move slowly west-north westwards by tomorrow, the meteorological centre here said.



The system is then expected to move west/ west-southwestwards towards South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coasts during next 72 hours, it said.



Under its impact, rain or thunder shower would occur at a few places over coastal Odisha and one or two places over interior Odisha by tomorrow, sources said.



Distant Cautionary signal number one(DC-I)are kept hoisted at Paradip and Gopalpur ports in view of the system which is likely to cause strong and gusty surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 Kmph from north-easterly direction off Odisha coast.



Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea, the met office said.